No FASTag, HC seeks reply over double toll

Shimla, April 5

The High Court today asked the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to make submission on the issue of charging of double the amount of the toll from the people who have not taken FASTag facility on the next date of hearing and listed the matter for further hearing on April 27.

Sanwara plaza illegal A PIL alleges that the toll plaza at Sanwara, Solan district, is illegal

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed this order on a public interest litigation filed by Adit Singal, alleging that the setting up of toll plaza at Sanwara, Solan district, is illegal and contrary to the Rules of National Highway Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008.

During the course of hearing, the petitioner, appearing in person, raised an issue that the people who have not taken FASTag facility are being charged the double toll.

According to him, charging of the double toll is illegal as he can pay toll in cash as well.

However, on the other hand, the counsel for the NHAI has filed a status report in compliance with the order passed by the court whereby the NHAI was directed to inform what is the present status with regard to incomplete portion of approximately two-km road and construction of the overbridge at the beginning of Parwanoo-Solan section and within what period of time, they are likely to complete such construction.

In its report, the NHAI has stated that pending work at viaduct near TTR approximately of the length of 0.350 km is presently in progress and is likely to be completed by November 2022. Similar pending work at viaduct near Badhauni is getting delayed because of change of scope of work and is likely to be completed by November 2023.

Similarly, pending work near Rabon village is also getting delayed because of change of scope of work and is likely to be completed by November 2022.

The work at serial No 3 near Rabon village is struck because of a court case and the same is likely to be completed by November 2022.