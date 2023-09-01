No formal felicitation ceremonies in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 31

In the wake of ongoing natural calamity, the state government has decided to halt the practice of honouring dignitaries by presenting shawls, caps and bouquets during official events.

Earlier, the state government had suspended the customary guard of honour, traditionally accorded to VVIPs during their field visits, till September 15.

Attributing it to the ongoing natural calamity concerns, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu announced this decision recently and said, “In a significant move under ‘Vyavstha Parivartan’, the state government has decided to halt the practice of honouring dignitaries by presenting shawls, caps and bouquets during official events. As per the new directives, no formal honouring or felicitation ceremonies will take place at government functions till October 31.”

#Shimla