No funds to replace Tricolour

Solan, April 13

The paucity of funds has forced the Municipal Corporation (MC) to leave the 121-ft flag post at Solan’s Jawahar Park without the Tricolour.

The flag was hoisted with much fanfare at the National Monument in 2016 by the then CM Virbhadra Singh. It stood tall among the towering buildings of the town till it was damaged some years ago.

Residents lament that it was unfortunate to see the empty flag pole at the highest point of the town. The flag was neither there during the Shoolini fair, a key festival of the ruling deity, nor was it hoisted on Independence Day and Republic Day. “It would have been better if no such ceremonial move was made to hoist the Tricolour at the National Monument when the authorities could not spare funds for buying a new one,” Atul, a local, said.

Battling fund shortage, the MC found it difficult to replace the flag on a regular basis. Visitors to the park wonder why the authorities could not hoist the Tricolour which instills a feeling of nationalism among people. Solan MC Mayor Usha Sharma said, “A flag costs around Rs 10,000 and it is not possible to spare funds for replacing a flag after it is worn out. We are trying to look for a sponsor who can bear the cost of replacing the flag.”

