No govt office to go out of Shimla: CM

PTI

Shimla, September 23

No public office will be shifted out of Shimla to reduce congestion in the state capital, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said during the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha today.

In a written reply to a question asked by Shahpur MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, Sukhu said that the government had not taken any decision nor it had received suggestions from any department in this regard.

Pathania had asked if the government was considering shifting offices out of Shimla in view of congestion in the city and loss of lives and property during the monsoon.

To a question of Sujanpur MLA Rajendra Rana, Sukhu said there had been an increase in cybercrimes, with eight new cases being reported on an average every month. As many as 49 cases were registered between January 1 and August 31.

He said that the government had opened cyber police stations in Shimla, Mandi and Dharamsala and started the 1,930 cybercrime helpline. He added that the government was also running awareness programmes about cybercrimes in schools and colleges.

Sukhu said the government had opened 180 liquor shops, including four sub-vends, in the past around eight months to increase revenue and check the illegal sale of liquor.

In reply to Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti’s question, the Chief Minister said that no new vend would be opened during 2023-24 as the auction process had been completed. There, however, was a provision to open sub-vends by applying for a licence, he added.

#cyber crime #Monsoon #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu