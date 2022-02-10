No headway in twin murder case

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 9

Eight days after the bodies of two women were found dumped near Koti tunnel along the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5, the police are yet to establish the motive behind the murders.

Though the identification of two bodies had been established two days ago as Nisha Devi (27), a resident of Amb in Una district, and Gita Devi from Bathinda, nothing more has been unearthed about them.

Superintendent of Police, Solan, Virender Sharma, said efforts were afoot to trace how the bodies reached the spot near the Koti tunnel.

Though it was apparent that they had been dumped there by some vehicle, it was yet to be ascertained who did so and why. The deceased were residing at Zirakpur and Kharar near Chandigarh. As per a preliminary probe, they had visited some hotels in the area.

The family members of the duo had little information about them and the persons they were in touch with.

Since no cell phones were recovered from their presence, the police obtained their cell numbers from their family members. Their call details were being scanned to gather clues about their last few days.

The police were yet to establish whether the duo were done to death in the district or were their bodies brought here and dumped.