No headway in twin murder case

Solan, February 9
Eight days after the bodies of two women were found dumped near Koti tunnel along the Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5, the police are yet to establish the motive behind the murders.
Though the identification of two bodies had been established two days ago as Nisha Devi (27), a resident of Amb in Una district, and Gita Devi from Bathinda, nothing more has been unearthed about them.
Superintendent of Police, Solan, Virender Sharma, said efforts were afoot to trace how the bodies reached the spot near the Koti tunnel.
Though it was apparent that they had been dumped there by some vehicle, it was yet to be ascertained who did so and why. The deceased were residing at Zirakpur and Kharar near Chandigarh. As per a preliminary probe, they had visited some hotels in the area.
The family members of the duo had little information about them and the persons they were in touch with.
Since no cell phones were recovered from their presence, the police obtained their cell numbers from their family members. Their call details were being scanned to gather clues about their last few days.
The police were yet to establish whether the duo were done to death in the district or were their bodies brought here and dumped.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
UP polls first phase: Over 60 per cent turnout recorded
Polling peacefully with minor technical snags in EVMs at som...
Union minister's son Ashish Mishra granted bail in Lakhimpur Kheri incident
The Lucknow bench of the court had reserved its order on Jan...
Hijab row: HC asks students not to insist on wearing ‘religious things’ till matter is resolved
Court also said educational institutions can resume classes ...
Govt revises guidelines for international arrivals, does away with 7-day home quarantine
The revised guidelines will come into effect from February 1...
ED attaches journalist Rana Ayyub’s funds worth over Rs 1.77 crore in money-laundering case
Case against Ayyub is based on a September 2021 FIR of Ghazi...