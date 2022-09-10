No Himachal govt help, panchayat builds 2 bridges in Baijnath

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 9

Nori panchayat in Baijnath has constructed two bridges from funds allocated to it under MGNREGA. These bridges have proved to be a boon to locals, who had been facing difficulties while crossing these two rivulets during the monsoon.

Nori has emerged as the best panchayat of Kangra district with regard to the utilisation of MGNREGA funds. Vijay Kumar, vice-chairman of the Block Development Committee (BDC), says the panchayat could not get funds from the Public Works Department (PWD) and other agencies of the state government for the construction of bridges. He had visited the local MLA, but in vain. Finally, he decided to construct the bridges on the Bithi khud and the Beru khud with funds sanctioned to the panchayat under MGNREGA.

Vijay Kumar says that it was a difficult task for him, as he was not aware of technical knowhow to construct bridges and was also discouraged by state officials.

However, the local Block Development Officer deputed a junior engineer, who designed the bridges and also supervised the construction work. The bridge on the Bithi khud has a 21-foot span and 10-foot width. The total cost of the bridge was Rs 5 lakh. Likewise, the second bridge on the Beru khud has a 27-foot span and 10-foot width. It’s cost was Rs 5 lakh.

Villagers says Vijay is one of the best pradhans, who honestly utilised funds sanctioned for the panchayat.

