No honorarium to cops on poll duty unjust: SP

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 3

Terming the exclusion of the Police Department from the grant of honorarium sanctioned for the election duty unjust, a representation was sent to senior officials by the Solan police to take up the matter with the state government as well as the Chief Electoral Officer.

Various officials, including divisional commissioners, returning officers (ROs), assistant ROs, tehsildars, naib tehsildars (elections), superintendent, Grade-II, senior and junior assistants, clerks and chowkidars, appointed on regular or contractual basis will be granted a month’s basic pay for poll duty. Daily wagers on field duty as well as outsourced computer staff and officials posted as ROs from other departments are being granted honorarium ranging from Rs 5,500 to Rs 11,000.

“The role of the Police Department has been overlooked though the personnel have been on duty from the date of the imposition of the poll code,” rued officers.

SP Virender Sharma, who took up the issue with the IG, South Range, said it was unjust to negate the role of the police force that had been braving all adversities in the field and would continue to do so till December 8. He said honorarium should be provided to the police officers from the DSP-rank up to the IG as well as constables to inspectors, including cook and Class IV staff, on the analogy of other departments.