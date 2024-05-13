No HRTC services in 12 villages

EVER since a natural disaster occurred here some 10 months ago, the HRTC bus service has not been in operation on the 17-km Nagladi-Sharchi stretch of the road in Banjar subdivision. The Public Works Department has not been able to make the road suitable for buses to ply. The condition of the last 4 km of the stretch towards Sarchi is pathetic. Residents of 12 villages are forced to travel in taxis by paying hefty fares. The road should be repaired on priority so that buses can safely commute on them and villagers are not forced to pay through their nose. Tilak Raj, Sarchi (Kullu)

Irresponsible residents, overflowing water tanks

OVERFLOWING water tanks in many areas of the town are leading to the wastage of water. While strolling through residential areas of the town, one can easily spot several houses with overflowing water tanks. The authorities concerned must take notice of this issue and fine the defaulters so that the town does not face water shortage due to the callous attitude of some residents. Promila, Shimla

Potholed pedestrian path a nightmare for locals

THE pedestrian path leading to Vikasnagar from Chhota Shimla has developed deep potholes. Due to this, it has become incredibly unsafe to walk on this road. A fall on this path can cause severe injuries, especially to children and the elderly. The authorities concerned should fix this footpath at the earliest. Aditya, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]