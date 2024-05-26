 No INDIA bloc leader fit for PM Modi’s post: Amit Shah : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • No INDIA bloc leader fit for PM Modi’s post: Amit Shah

No INDIA bloc leader fit for PM Modi’s post: Amit Shah

Accuses Congress of using Himachal as ATM to finance its election campaigns, bungling disaster relief funds

No INDIA bloc leader fit for PM Modi’s post: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, state BJP chief Rajeev Bindal and party candidate Anurag Thakur at a rally in Una on Saturday, PTI



Rajesh Sharma & Lalit Mohan

Una/dharamsala, May 25

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that no leader in the INDIA bloc was worthy of the Prime Minister’s seat. He named leaders of different political parties in the INDIA bloc and asked people if any of them was suitable for the Prime Minister’s post. He addressed a public meeting at Amb in the Chintpurni Assembly segment in support of Anurag Thakur, BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat.

He said Narendra Modi had led the country and many other countries in the war against Covid, responded strongly to cross-border terrorism and Naxalism from within, boosted the morale of scientists for landing a craft on the moon, got rid of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, leading to one nation-one constitution-one flag theory, and helped sort out the Ram Temple issue, thus paving the way for its construction at Ayodhya.

Shah said that Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) was, is and would remain part of India and very soon, “it would be ours”.

Shah said, “It is Modi who gave the benefit of One Rank One Pension to ex-servicemen and made a budgetary provision of Rs 1.65 lakh crore for the purpose.

He said that the Congress came to power in Himachal on the back of false promises. He asked women in the gathering whether they were getting Rs 1,500 per month as promised by the Congress. He added that people were not getting the promised 300 units free electricity, the government was not buying cow dung for Rs 2 per kg and milk for Rs 100 per litre from farmers as the Congress had promised to do.

He said that all six Congress MLAs, who had revolted and joined the BJP, would win the byelections from their constituencies, paving the way for the party forming government in the state.

In Dharamsala, Shah accused the Congress of using Himachal Pradesh as an ATM for funding its election campaigns, and bungling grants provided by the Centre as disaster relief.

He alleged that the Congress made Himachal government an ATM for contesting elections. Himachal people were being forced to pay for funding election campaign of Congress. He counted various development projects given by the BJP government to Himachal including roads and national highways.

Shah, while addressing a political rally, talked of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA forming government at the Centre and India taking over PoK.

He introduced BJP candidate for the Dharamsala Assembly byelection Sudhir Sharma, and appealed to people to make the party victorious on all four parliamentary seats. Besides, he urged voters to make the BJP victorious in six Assembly constituencies, where byelections are scheduled.

AIIMS-Bilaspur, IIIT-Una Anurag's achievements

  • Amit Shah said that AIIMS and hydroelectric engineering college in Bilaspur, PGI satellite centre and the IIIT in Una and Central schools in all districts of the Hamirpur Lok Sabha segment were some of Anurag Thakur’s achievements
  • He said that Rs 10,000 crore had been spent on the widening of the Kiratpur Sahib-Nerchowk highway, Rs 1,300 crore on the Hamirpur-Mandi road widening and Rs 870 crore had been earmarked for the construction of a bridge over the Gobind Sagar lake
  • Shah added that Rs 1,000 crore had been sanctioned for laying the Leh-Bhanupoli broad gauge railway line and Rs 2,000 crore for the development of a bulk drug park in Una district
#Amit Shah #Congress #Dharamsala #INDIA bloc #Una


