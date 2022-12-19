No infighting in Congress, says Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

New Delhi, December 18
There is no infighting within the Himachal Congress and the “conflict” was only for the Chief Minister’s post as there were three-four claimants, newly sworn-in CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said, adding if something were wrong, there would have been a “Rajasthan-like situation”.
“The conflict was for the post, it was not a party conflict. Three-four persons were willing to occupy the post. You can see till now we have not gone for Cabinet expansion. If something were wrong, a Rajasthan-like situation would have occurred,” he said.
No rajasthan-like situation
The conflict was for CM’s post, it wasn’t party conflict… If something were wrong, a Rajasthan-like situation would have occurred. —Sukhvinder Sukhu, Chief Minister
Sukhu targeted the BJP over reports that some Congress MLAs may join hands with it. He said the people of the state voted against the BJP’s “misgovernance”.
Sukhu asserted no state Congress legislator would defect to the BJP and his government was committed to work for the people and would fulfil the promise of restoring the old pension scheme in the first Cabinet meeting.
He said, “We have spoken to the Finance Secretary. We know from where we have to generate money and where we have to invest. We have done the work on introducing the old pension scheme and we will do it in the first Cabinet meeting.” On Cabinet expansion, he said it would happen soon and denied reports about some MLAs lobbying for ministerial berths.
He said the country was facing various issues such as unemployment and inflation, but the BJP was trying to divert people’s attention from the core issues by using various tactics, including making a mockery of Rahul Gandhi’s speech.
He hailed the Rahul-led Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the march aimed at uniting people against the hate that was being spread in the name of religion and caste.
