No instance of paid news in Sirmaur so far, says DC

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 16

In preparation for the Lok Sabha Elections, Sirmaur District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta inspected the district-level media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC) office at the District Public Relations Office in Nahan today. The inspection included an evaluation of the MCMC's operations and the daily reports submitted to the Election Commission (EC).

Khimta added that since the implementation of the model code of conduct, there had been no instances of paid news. Additionally, no requests for the pre-certification of advertisements for publication or broadcast by any political party had been submitted to the MCMC so far.

The DC also outlined the mandatory requirements for political advertisement pre-certification: national political parties must obtain pre-certification three days prior to broadcasting on TV, cable, or social media, while unregistered parties must do so seven days in advance. Advertisements in newspapers published a day before and on the day of polling must also be pre-certified.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Nahan #Sirmaur