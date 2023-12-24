No intention to re-establish disbanded HPSSSB: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 23

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said in the Vidhan Sabha that the government had no intention to re-establish the disbanded Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board (HPSSSB), Hamirpur. He was speaking while participating in a debate on the issue.

He said that on a complaint filed by Abhilash Kumar, a resident of Sujanpur in Hamirpur district, the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau had registered a case under Sections 420, 201, 120 B, 409 of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act on December 23 last year.

Sukhu said that during the search of the house of Senior Assistant Uma Rani, alias Uma Azad, two sets of photocopies of the exam paper of JOA (IT) Computer Operators with the answer key and one photocopy set of Junior Auditor paper were confiscated. He added that during investigation, 11 cases were registered on total 34 complaints.

He said all mentioned cases were under investigation. However, investigations in nine complaints were closed after the allegations were not proved. He added that 34 of total 65 suspects wanted in the case had been arrested.

Sukhu said the HPSSSB was been abolished on February 21, 2023, and the government had no intention to re-establish it. The HP Public Service Commission had been handed over all recruitment-related functions of the board, he added.

The Chief Minister said, “After examining all aspects, it has been decided to conduct the recruitment process for Class III posts by using modern tools, techniques, technology, practices and procedures with a transparent organisational structure to gain public confidence. A new impartial and independent recruitment authority, Himachal Pradesh State Selection Commission (Rajya Chayan Aayog), was constituted on September 30, 2023.”

He said that the new commission would make recommendations for initial appointments on all Group-C services/posts under the state government except the posts in the Himachal High Court, Vidhan Sabha and the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Sukhu said that the government had decided to make recruitment on 50 per cent Class III posts on batch-wise basis. The recruitment of Junior Basic Trained Teacher in the Education Department shall be made on merit and batch-wise basis, he added.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Hamirpur #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu