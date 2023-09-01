No let-up in dengue cases in Nalagarh, Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, August 31

Dengue cases are steadily emerging in the border areas of Solan district comprising Baddi, Nalagarh and Parwanoo. While 106 cases have been reported since July, 14 fresh cases were reported today.

With residents failing to adhere to the directions to check stagnation of water, the disease-spreading mosquito is thriving causing the spread of the disease.

Medical Officer Health, Solan, Dr Amit Talwar, said, “As many as 14 dengue cases were reported today and the total number of cases reported since July has risen to 106 in the district.”

He said as a departure from the previous years, Parwanoo municipal council has seen lesser cases vis-à-vis the bordering towns of Baddi and Nalagarh this year.

“The first case was reported in July this year as against last year when the first case had been detected on May 31. Information, education and communication activities had begun in April which included creating awareness and fogging of vulnerable areas to eliminate mosquitoes that might be carrying the dengue virus. An inter-state meeting with the health authorities of Panchkula was convened on June 14 to seek their cooperation,” he said.

A large section of the migrant population which resides in Baddi and Nalagarh has been afflicted with dengue. Since they do not have access to tap water, they store water in containers.

“A large chunk of the migrant population in Baddi and Nalagarh stores water in the open containers in their shanties. This creates conducive conditions for the larvae to thrive. Despite creating awareness on not storing water openly, the migrants fail to adhere to the advice. This leads to spurt in dengue cases in this industrial belt every year,” observed Dr Amit Talwar.

