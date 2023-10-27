No let-up in dengue cases in Solan district

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 26

There is no let-up in dengue in Solan district with the figure today rising to 494 cases since the first case was reported in July. Medical Officer Health, Solan, Dr Amit Talwar, said, "As many as 494 dengue cases have been reported so far in Solan district since July. The figure includes 17 cases in Parwanoo, 157 in Nalagarh and 320 in the Baddi industrial area.

He informed that a death from the Baddi area was not attributed to dengue as per the investigations conducted by the Block Medical Officer. He said the actual cause of the death was been inquired.

Dos Always keep overhead water tanks properly covered

Drain out water from coolers & scrub these dry once a week

In case of fever, get your blood examined at the earliest

Wear full-sleeve clothes and take full treatment if infected Don’ts Do not allow water to stagnate in & around your house

Do not throw discarded containers, pitchers and pots on rooftop

He said in a departure from the previous years, Parwanoo municipal council has seen lesser cases vis-à-vis the bordering towns of Baddi and Nalagarh this year.

'The dengue cases are expected to subside in the coming days. After a brief decrease in the cases a slight increase has been registered again in the last few days with a number of cases emerging on a day-to-day basis," observed Dr Amit.

The first case was reported in July this year as against last year when the first case had been detected on May 31. Information, education and communication drive had begun in April which included spreading awareness and fogging of vulnerable areas to eliminate mosquitoes. An inter-state meeting with the health authorities of Panchkula was convened on June 14 to seek their cooperation. This has helped in containing the number of cases in Parwanoo.

A large section of the migrant population which resides in Baddi and Nalagarh suffers from dengue every year. Since they do not have access to tap water, they store water in containers and this creates conducive conditions for the larva to thrive.

Symptoms of vector-borne disease

The symptoms of the disease include high grade fever above 102°F, headache, pain in eyes, general body pains, vomiting, skin rashes, which must be monitored for seven to 10 days by medical experts.

#dengue #Solan