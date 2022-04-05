No let up in illegal mining in Himachal's Neugal

Ravinder Sood
Palampur, April 4
There is no let up in illegal mining in the Neugal river in the Thural area. Villagers recently held a protest and seized JCB machines and tippers from an illegal mining site at midnight but the authorities concerned failed to take any action against the mafia. The police and the Mining Department have not even registered a case under the HP Mining Act or the IPC against the culprits.
On the directions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the government had imposed a complete ban on mining in the Neugal, which is a major source of drinking water in the region.
The government has already cancelled various lease permits for mining in the river. No new mining sites have been auctioned so far. Still, large-scale illegal mining is going on unchecked day and night, resulting in environmental degradation.
Villagers, in a complaint on the helpline of the Chief Minister, said that illegal mining is not only creating environmental imbalance but also causing huge losses to the exchequer, as the state is losing royalty to the tune of several crores of rupees every year.
Seema and Sat Pal, panchayat pradhan and up-pradhan, respectively, of Bathan panchayat in Thural, have launched a campaign against illegal mining. They say that unscientific mining has also resulted in deforestation, landslides and flash floods. Over 25,000 hectares have been affected by the illegal activity in Sulaha and Jaisinghpur subdivisions, resulting in drastic reshaping of the landscape.
They say that illegal mining is also posing a serious threat to irrigation and drinking water supply schemes, local paths, village roads, bridges and cremation grounds.
Ban eyewash
- On the directions of the NGT, the government had imposed a ban on mining in the Neugal
- The government has cancelled various lease permits for mining in the river
- No new mining sites have been auctioned so far
- Still, large-scale illegal mining is going on resulting in environmental degradation
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Haryana Special Assembly session LIVE updates: Khattar govt likely to move resolution staking claim to Chandigarh
1-day special session comes amid political row sparked by Pu...
UK PM Boris Johnson expected to visit India towards month-end
The visit, which is expected around April 22, is long overdu...
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy to address UN Security Council for first time since Russian invasion
The UK is the president of the Security Council for April an...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 9.20 per litre
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 104.61
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Shah, known by her stage name Falu, won the award for 'A Col...