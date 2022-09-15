No let-up in illegal mining in Una’s Swan

Rajesh Sharma

Una, SEPTEMBER 14

Despite a ban during the monsoon season, mining of sand and gravel has been continuing unabated in various riverbeds of the Swan river and its tributaries in Una district. The police and the mining departments have issued 352 challans and collected fines amounting to more than Rs 53 lakh, while 18 heavy duty vehicles are lying impounded in the police lines.

The issue assumes greater significance since a high level NGT team had visited different parts of the district last year following complaints and issued recommendations to the state. However, the recommendations like hike in penalties are yet to be implemented, while heavy machinery continues to be used illegally for mining.

According to district mining Officer (MO) Neeraj Kant, there are 84 mining leases in the district, of which 23 are non-functional. The legal area under mining on the riverbed accounts for 209.15 hectares, while another 88.49 hectares has been leased out by the department on hill slopes and terraces for mining sand, gravel and boulders.

However, unabated mining takes place in broad daylight and under the cover of darkness in areas other than those legally leased since the lease areas are not demarcated with barbed wire fencing or poles, a point seriously pointed out by the NGT.

Neeraj Kant informed that fresh mining is not permitted during the monsoon season from July to September 15, but material already stocked in leased areas can be sold out. He informed that during the current financial year, the mining department has issued 186 challans and collected fines to the tune of Rs 37.75 lakh.

To check overloading, the mining department has put up weigh bridges on five main interstate road barriers namely Pandoga, Mehatpur, Bathari, Polian and Gagret, while officially overall there are 13 inter-state barriers. The department has failed to notify routes for transportation of mined material, making it convenient to smuggle out the material from any road in the district. The department makes an excuse of being understaffed for failure to check illegal mining.

DSP (Headquarters) Ankit Sharma, who is the nodal officer to check mining, said the department has issued 166 challans from January 2022 onward and realized fines of over Rs 17 lakh, while 9 FIRs have also been lodged.

The DSP rued that as per government notification, officers from 20 departments are authorized to check illegal mining and issue challans, but the onus always falls on the police.

Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, when contacted, said he had sanctioned a dedicated mining force of 28 policemen besides three vehicles to the police department. While the number of challans has increased, the offenders prefer to put their case in court where they are let off by paying less fines.

The NGT, a year ago, had recommended three slabs of fines for vehicles involved in illegal mining. An amount of Rs 4 lakh will be fined for a vehicle valued above Rs 25 lakh, Rs 3 lakh for vehicle valued less than Rs 25 lakh, while the minimum fine has been fixed at Rs 2 lakh. According to the mining officer, the recommendations have now been notified by the state and will be put for implementation.