Solan: No licence yet paragliding under way in Waknaghat

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 28

Paragliding is under way at Waknaghat without licence in violation of all safety norms.

Online booking is available at the said site where hours of operation are also listed for all days of the week from 7 am to 12 noon, as per an online enquiry. Reports of paragliding being undertaken in the Waknaghat area have also been received from local residents. A steep hill is being used to launch flights as well as for landing, say locals.

Such unauthorised activity is not only risky but can alos compromise the safety of those availing the services.

The state High Court had taken serious note of a 12-year-old boy’s death at a paragliding site in January and had constituted a team under the chairmanship of the Secretary, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), to inspect the sites and verify all permits and permissions required for the registration of adventure sports.

Consequent to this, all licensed sites were inspected. “No site is operational in Solan district for adventure sports activities,” says Rati Ram, District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO). It is a serious issue if paragliding is underway at Waknaghat. The site had been inspected and no licence to operate had been issued till now.

The DTDO said, “Assistant Tourism Development Officer Kartar Singh has been asked to look into the Waknaghat paragliding case, as no licence has been issued to any company for adventure sport activities till now”.

