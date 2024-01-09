No maintenance, Parking lot unused in solan

Due to lack of maintenance, condition of the unused parking lot on the railway road is deteriorating with each passing day. The city has many spaces which have not been used effectively leading to more parking-related problems. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to put it to use for the convenience of the people. Sunil, Solan
Road busy, Construct pathway to cemetery
The Dhalli tunnel has been made operational, but no separate footpath has been constructed for people going to the cemetery located here. It is difficult for the people to cross the busy road. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue and construct a pathway at the earliest for the safety of the people. Devender, Sanjauli
Forest fire haze, smoke impede visibility
Sky beyond Shimla is full of haze and smoke due to forest and orchard fires. The situation worsens because of hampered visibility and dipping air quality. The authorities concerned look into the matter and take measures to check the forest and orchard fires in the area. Lokesh, Theog
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
