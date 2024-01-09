No maintenance, Parking lot unused in solan

Due to lack of maintenance, condition of the unused parking lot on the railway road is deteriorating with each passing day. The city has many spaces which have not been used effectively leading to more parking-related problems. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to put it to use for the convenience of the people. Sunil, Solan

Road busy, Construct pathway to cemetery

The Dhalli tunnel has been made operational, but no separate footpath has been constructed for people going to the cemetery located here. It is difficult for the people to cross the busy road. The authorities concerned should take note of the issue and construct a pathway at the earliest for the safety of the people. Devender, Sanjauli

Forest fire haze, smoke impede visibility

Sky beyond Shimla is full of haze and smoke due to forest and orchard fires. The situation worsens because of hampered visibility and dipping air quality. The authorities concerned look into the matter and take measures to check the forest and orchard fires in the area. Lokesh, Theog

