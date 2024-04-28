No mention of inheritance tax in Congress manifesto: Sanjay Awasthy

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

HPCC working president Sanjay Awasthy yesterday accused Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur of attempting to mislead people by making baseless allegations against the Congress.

He said that the Congress had never imposed any illegal tax on people, nor it had grabbed anyone’s property. “Personal property belongs only to its owner and his dependents,” he added.

He said that the Congress manifesto had made the BJP fearful. “There is no mention in the Congress manifesto about inheritance tax or the government’’s intentions to take over the property of people after coming to power. “The BJP is running away from issues and is trying to mislead people by making meaningless statements,” said Awasthy. He asked the BJP to tell people how many unemployed people had got employment during the 10-year tenure of Narendra Modi.

He said, “Why the price of a LPG cylinder, which was available for Rs 450 during the time of the UPA, is now available for above Rs 1,000. The country is struggling with rising inflation while farmers are demanding support price for their crops but their voice is not being heard. On the other hand, loans worth crores of rupees of those close to the BJP are being waived.”

Awasthy said that the BJP should answer these questions instead of trying to mislead people by levelling false and meaningless allegations against the Congress.

