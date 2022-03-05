No new tax, Himachal Pradesh Budget focuses on jobs

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 4

Contrary to the expectations of populist announcements with an eye on the upcoming Assembly poll, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today presented Rs 51,365 crore Budget for 2022-23 with thrust on social and farm sectors and no new taxes.

Thakur, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said, “With Covid impacting the economy and amidst severe financial constraints, I have tried to give relief to all.”

Old age pension up Old age pension increased from Rs 1,001 to Rs1,500

10 new schemes; 30,000 jobs in govt & pvt sectors

Increase in MLA fund from Rs 1.8 crore to Rs2 crore

MLA discretionary grant up from Rs10L to Rs12L

Plans for women empowerment

Music college as tribute to Lata Mangeshkar

He announced 10 new schemes while promising to create 30,000 jobs in the government and private sectors. He also announced a hike in old age pension from Rs 1,001 to Rs 1,500 and almost three-time increase in the budgetary allocation to Rs 1,300 crore for providing social security pension to 7.5 lakh persons.

The galloping debt burden, which has touched Rs 62,300 crore, remains a worry. With mounting committed liabilities on account of salaries, pensions, interest and loan repayment, what is left for development works is a mere Rs 29 for every Rs 100.

The announcement for a hike in MLA Area Development Fund from Rs 1.8 crore to Rs 2 crore and MLA Discretionary Grant from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh was met with thumping of tables by both treasury and opposition benches. The total revenue receipts are expected at Rs 36,375 crore and expenditure at Rs 40,278 crore, leaving a deficit of Rs 3,903 crore. Fiscal deficit has been pegged at Rs 9,602 crore, 4.98 per cent of the state’s GDP.

A unique feature was the introduction of a separate gender Budget statement, highlighting major schemes for the welfare and empowerment of women. As a tribute to Satyanand Stokes, credited with introducing apple in Himachal, the CM announced the development of a Kotgarh-Thanedhar trail on his 75th death anniversary.

Another highlight of the Budget is the proposal to set up a music college as a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and an award in her name in folk singing.

