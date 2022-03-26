No. of Stray cattle increasing

The number of stray cattle has increased in the Mehli-Panthaghati area of Shimla. The MC team has been sending such cattle to the cow sanctuary in Sunni. It's a good step but the MC needs to continue this campaign as there are a few more stray cattle in the Panthaghati area, which often wander into residential areas. — Raman, Kasumpti

Buses always in a rush

private buses are in such a rush that they don't even let people alight from the bus properly. Elders, women and children run the risk of sustaining injuries while getting down from buses. Such drivers should be challaned heavily. — Surinder, Shimla

