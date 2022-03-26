No. of Stray cattle increasing

The number of stray cattle has increased in the Mehli-Panthaghati area of Shimla. The MC team has been sending such cattle to the cow sanctuary in Sunni. It's a good step but the MC needs to continue this campaign as there are a few more stray cattle in the Panthaghati area, which often wander into residential areas. — Raman, Kasumpti
Buses always in a rush
private buses are in such a rush that they don't even let people alight from the bus properly. Elders, women and children run the risk of sustaining injuries while getting down from buses. Such drivers should be challaned heavily. — Surinder, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Leaky valve, low pressure in propellant tank led to GSLV failure in August last year: ISRO
The FAC found that the GISAT-1 mission failed owing to damag...
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders elect to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in season opener
Ravindra Jadeja is leading the CSK side for the first time a...
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy again asks for peace talks; Turkish President Erdogan talks with Zelenskyy
Issues a video address to the nation on Friday
When Narendra Modi donated Rs 11 to a Haryana war widow
And gave zero food wastage message to his assistant in Rohta...
'Beat drums and ring bells': Congress's three-phase campaign against price rise from March 31 to April 7
Will organise ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat’ dharnas and marches at a...