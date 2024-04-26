No Opposition leader matches Modi’s vision, says ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur

Our Correpsondent

Chamba, April 25

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the Lok Sabha elections were important as people would elect a leadership that could empower the nation, develop it, unite people towards common goals and negotiate for India’s interests on the global stage.

Thakur, while speaking at a Panna Pramukh sammelan in the Dalhousie block, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader, who had no match in the opposition parties.

He underscored Narendra Modi’s focus on developing India and expressed confidence that “the nation believes in the Prime Minister’s ability to achieve the set goals in the time frame”.

Thakur contrasted Modi’s forward-looking vision for national development with the self-serving agendas of leaders in the Opposition. “While Modiji’s aim is to provide education, housing, employment, sanitation, self-reliance, free electricity, free ration and better infrastructure to every Indian, leaders of the Congress are focused on advancing the interests of their families,” he alleged.

He mocked the Himachal Congress stating that its leaders seemed disinterested in contesting elections. “Whenever a name emerges through the media that individual rushes to Delhi and refuses to contest the elections. Instead, he suggests two or three names to escape the electoral battlefield,” he alleged. BJP candidate for Kangra Lok Sabha seat Rajeev Bhardwaj also attended the programme.

#Chamba #Jai Ram Thakur #Lok Sabha