No paper checking in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi: The local unit of Himachal Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA) has decided not to evaluate answer scripts of BA/B Sc/B Com 2nd year in Mandi district.

Archana Shukla, general secretary of HGCTA Mandi unit, said that “On the call of the state executive committee, a meeting of the members of the local unit of the HGCTA was convened. The meeting was presided over by Seema Bawa, working president of HGCTA, Mandi unit.”

“All members unanimously supported the call given by the state executive committee not to evaluate the answer scripts of BA/B Sc/B Com 2nd year at the college level.

The HGCTA is of the view that internal evaluation creates unnecessary pressure on teachers and breaches secrecy,” she added.

“So, we have submitted a memorandum to the Director Higher Education, Vice Chancellor and Controller of Examination of Himachal Pradesh University through Principal of Vallabh College Mandi, stating our viewpoint,” she said.