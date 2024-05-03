No paragliding, drone flying in Kangra district on May 6

Dharamsala, May 2
There will be a complete ban on paragliding, flying of drones and hot air balloons, besides aero sports in Kangra district on May 6 for security reasons in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s proposed stay in Dharamsala.
The abovesaid activities are also banned in the Dharamsala subdivision on May 5 and 9 during the IPL matches at the HPCA stadium.
The police administration and security agencies will be exempted.
Passing an order in this regard, District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa said the directions had been issued in view of the safety of special guests and spectators.
If any institution or person disobeys the orders, necessary action will be taken. The DM said In order to ensure compliance of the orders, the police administration, Subdivisional Magistrates, District Tourism Officer and paragliding association had been directed to take effective steps so that there was no lapse in the security of the special guests and spectators at any level.
