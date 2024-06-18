No patwari for two years, Indora residents protest

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 17

Up in arms against the vacant post of a patwari in the Ghandran patwar circle, the largest patwar circle in the Indora subdivision of Kangra district, area residents recently lodged their protest in front of the circle office .

Led by Ghandran gram panchayat pradhan Jugal Kishor, residents alleged that the post of patwari in their patwar circle had been lying vacant for about two years, and people were facing hardships in getting their revenue-related works completed.

As per information, the Revenue Department has deployed a patwari from the Malahari patwar circle to work at Ghandran twice a week and the post is not filled with a full-time patwari.

Kishor said residents of upper and lower Bandh, Mand Sanor, Ghandran, Surdwan and Paniyala areas were the worst affected due to the post of patwari lying vacant.

The Ghandran patwar circle is the biggest in the area and farmers, students and common folk who visited the office found it locked four days in a week, he added. Residents who assembled outside the patwar circle office to lodge their protest lamented that their revenue-related works like partitions, marking and procuring revenue records had become difficult due to the absence of a full-time patwari at the office.

The office remained crowded during the two days when the patwari was present, with locals often forced to leave the office without getting their work done.

