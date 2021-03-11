No post of computer teacher advertised, rues Himachal computer professionals’ association

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

The state government is moving towards an online system and stressing on computerisation but not a single post of computer teacher has been advertised in a notification for recruitment of assistant professors for college cadre.

Various posts are being filled in the college cadre by the Public Service Commission, Shimla, but no post of computer science subject has been advertised, said members of the Computer Professional Association, Himachal Pradesh, in a release issued here today.

At present, computer and information technology is being used in all government colleges of Himachal Pradesh, including he Himachal Pradesh University. What is the reason for providing computer education and creating the posts of computer teacher if these are not to be filled, said Sewal.

Even in schools, teachers have been appointed through outsourcing.

Regular appointments have not been made since 2012. The members said it was ironical that in the age of information technology, computer education was being provided as an optional subject in government schools of the state from Class IX, whereas computer education is given from Class I in private schools.

The association said the government should clear its stand on computer education and computer teachers at the earliest and issue a notification for the recruitment of college teachers at the earliest.