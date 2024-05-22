‘No question of sabotaging Congress, spoke my mind on grievances’

The Tribune interview: Vikramaditya Singh, Congress candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat

Despite being a minister in the Congress regime, Vikramaditya Singh took on the challenge of contesting against actor Kangana Ranaut from Mandi. It’s not the first time that the family of veteran Congress leader Virbhadra Singh has taken the risk of taking the electoral plunge against all odds. Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh sprung a surprise when she managed to wrest the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in a bypoll in 2019 despite the BJP being in power in state. In an interview with Dipender Manta, Vikramaditya, the two-time MLA and Public Works Minister, dismisses aspersions on his loyalty to the party. Excerpts:

What made you accept the challenge of contesting from the Mandi constituency?

I have always batted on the front foot and never hesitated to take risks in life. As such, when the high command desired that I should take on Kangana since I was the strongest candidate, I accepted the responsibility as I am a loyal party soldier. Winning or losing is another thing but I am not the one to run away from challenges or demanding situations.

The BJP is accusing you and your mother of having plotted against your own party’s government. How do you respond to such accusations?

I have spoken without any bias and put some issues in front of the party high command as well as the CM, which were bothering me. I believe in speaking openly. The Congress is a democratic party, which hears the grievances of its party workers. The party high command and the CM listened to my grievances and addressed it. Then I took my resignation back. On the other hand, the BJP doesn’t give a chance to its workers to speak out their grievances. Many senior BJP leaders were sidelined in the BJP in the state and at the Centre and their issues were not redressed.

Your family’s differences with CM Sukhu are known to all. Do you think there may be internal sabotage in the party to defeat you?

No, I don’t think so. There is no question of internal sabotage because it is not only the election of Vikramaditya Singh but of the Congress. Being the Congress nominee, I am getting support from every leader and workers. When the Congress high command is involved, the prestige of the CM and the PCC is also at stake. The credit and discredit for the victory or defeat will go to all leaders and I am only face of the party.

Do you think Modi factor will work again for the BJP, which won all four seats in 2014 and 2019?

There is no Modi wave in the country and in Himachal. As such, the BJP’s dreams of getting political advantage on PM Modi’s name have been shattered. Now, the desperate BJP leadership is trying to divide people along communal lines and inflammatory speeches are being given by its leaders. Now, clarification regarding speeches is being given by the PMO, which has never happened earlier.

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut is targeting your family and calling you ‘Shehzada’. What’s your take on it?

It is her mentality and mindset but I respect her as a woman and I will continue to do so irrespective of her remarks. But, yes, as far as issues concerning public and development of Mandi is concerned, I will speak unhesitatingly as it is my duty and responsibility towards my electorate.

Sukh Ram’s son and BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma said it is a do or die situation for you?

Do you agree?

I always respected Pandit Sukh Ram and on the day of my nomination I paid tributes to him. As far as Anil Sharma is concerned, I have no issues with him and he is almost double my age. If he wants to continue the so-called animosity against me, I have nothing to say. It’s his choice, I have no ill will against anyone.

What are your priorities for this parliamentary constituency?

I want to make Mandi one of the best parliamentary constituencies in the country. My target is to make Mandi town a Smart City, channelise the Beas from Manali to Mandi, construct Shivdham project, increase status of Sardar Patel University Mandi, construct Bhubhu jot tunnel in Mandi, Jalori Jot tunnel in Kullu, Pangi Tisa tunnel in Chamba, medical college in Kullu and Rampur, develop Baga Sarahan and unexplored scenic places for tourism, ensure better rail and air connectivity here to give impetus to the tourism industry.

Your father served as a Chief Minister of the state six times and also represented this parliamentary constituency three times as an MP. Do you think it is an advantage for you?

Definitely, it is an advantage for me. My father served as the Chief Minister of state for a long time and did development in each area of the state without any bias.

#Congress #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Virbhadra Singh