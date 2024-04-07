No railings on pedestrian path

Some portions of the pedestrian path between Vikasnagar and Kasumpti along the Shimla bypass lack railing on the valley side. This poses a major risk to pedestrians, especially in the night when the streetlights also remain non-functional most of the times. Railings must be installed immediately at such places to keep the residents safe. —Ankita, shimla

Overcrowded taxis causing inconvenience

Taxis plying from Summerhill to CTO are at times very crowded, which causes great inconvenience to passengers. It is also very difficult to get a seat in these taxis. Very often, too many passengers board these vehicles, which results in very uncomfortable journeys. The authorities should increase the number of taxis plying on this route. —Naveen, Shimla

Shards of glasses creating danger

THERE are shards of glass scattered at many places on the Chotta Shimla-Kasumpti road, which could lead to injuries to pedestrians. The shards are lying at several places on the route since three to four days now. There shards need to be cleared from the road as soon as possible in order to avoid the possibility of injuries to the passers-by, especially children. —Neelam, Shimla

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla