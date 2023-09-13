No rain, water seepage leaves Himachal village on slippery slope

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, September 12

The residents of Suru in interior Pandra-Beesh belt of Rampur subdivision in Himachal’s Shimla district have been battling a peculiar tragedy after the rain mayhem as water has been seeping out of the village land, causing landslides, subsidence and collapse of houses.

4 houses collapse Seepage of water causing landslides, subsidence and collapse of houses

4 houses have nearly collapsed and developed huge cracks

Villagers suspect it could also be due to seeping of water from a nearby power project tunnel

“After the heavy rain stopped, water started seeping out from beneath houses and elsewhere. The village land is sinking and sliding. Four concrete houses have nearly collapsed, developing huge cracks. Several traditional houses and cowsheds too have been damaged,” said Nitish, vice-pradhan of Koot panchayat, of which Suru is a part.

Nitish said several villagers—there are about 40 houses in the village—had lost their agricultural land due to the landslides.

Shimla Deputy Commissioner Aditya Negi said an expert team comprising a geologist, an official from the Directorate of Energy, an Executive Engineer from Jal Shakti Vibhag and the Tehsildar concerned had been deputed to ascertain where the water was coming from. “We will find out where the water is coming from and what remedial steps need to be taken,” said Negi, who had visited the village a few days ago. The DC said the villagers had alleged that water might be seeping from the tunnel of a power project operating nearby. “Whether it’s due to tunnel leakage or heavy rain this year, the fact-finding committee will check all aspects,” said Negi.

The vice-pradhan said that in 2018 as well, water had started seeping out a little away from the village. “The administration had then asked the power company to take remedial measures, following which the seepage stopped. But this time, it’s seeping out from almost everywhere,” he said.

