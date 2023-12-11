NO RESPITE FROM stray Cattle menace

The Dhalli-Mehli stretch has been metalled by the PWD, but the problem of abandoned cattle continues on this stretch. These cattle can be spotted on road anytime during the day. If one is not careful while driving, these can even cause an accident. The authorities concerned should ensure that these cattle are shifted to 'gau sadans'. —Rajeev, Shimla

Roads DAMAGED during MONSOON YET TO BE REPAIRED

many roads that were damaged due to heavy monsoon this year in Dharamsala are still in bad shape. The road leading from Dharamsala to McLeodganj has also been damaged. However, the PWD is yet to start repairs of the damaged roads. The government should direct the officials concerned to get the requisite work done. —Tarsem Chand, Dharamsala

Construction waste dumped along roads

Many people carrying out construction work dump waste material along roads in the Dharamsala region. As gravel and sand spread on roads is a safety hazard for commuters, the authorities should take action against such people. —Keshav Sharma, Dharamsala

