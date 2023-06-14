No 'restrictions' on state govt to raise loans

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur today dismissed allegations that the Central Government was imposing restrictions on raising loans.

He said, “The limit on raising loan under the FRBM Act is binding on every state government, but it is the respective regime that has to exercise fiscal prudence,” he said.

He accused the Congress government of deceiving people on guarantees given to them before the last Assembly elections.

Anurag, while speaking on the sidelines of a Rozgar Mela here, said people were awaiting the purchase of milk at Rs 100 per litre and cow dung at Rs 2 a kg. “I want to see the CM fulfilling these guarantees, besides providing Rs 1,500 per month to every woman and 300 units of free power without taking loan,” he added.