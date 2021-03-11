No revenue record, MC fails to recover tax from brewery

The Mohan Meakin brewary at Solan.

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 24

The absence of revenue record of Mohan Meakin’s brewery with the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) has acted as a deterrent for the civic body to recover the Conservancy Tax of Rs 56,82,567.

The tax has been standing against the brewery for decades ever since the area, where it has been located, was reportedly merged with the Solan Nagar Panchayat, which was later upgraded into a municipal council in 1950 and then a municipal corporation in 2020.

The brewery management has not been paying the tax on the plea that since its revenue record is not available with the municipal council, it does not fall under its jurisdiction as per its letter dated April 21, 2008.

Officials of the Solan MC are pursuing the matter with the Directorate of Urban Development to secure the record of the nearby areas which were merged with the Solan Nagar Panchayat from 1952 to 1977. This will make the picture clear.

This has created a piquant situation for the MC as the pending tax liability on the brewery is increasing with each passing year.

Mohan Meakin Brewery is located in ward number four of Solan and the civic amenities are being provided by the MC. Brewery staff living around the campus also vote in the MC poll. Residents of the same ward also pay taxes to the civic body.

This brewery was established in 1855 at Solan owing to the excellent quality of mineral water available here.

MC Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, “The area where the brewery is located was included in the then Solan Nagar Panchayat during the delimitation exercise. We are trying to secure notifications of the areas included in the Solan Nagar Panchayat from 1952 to 1977 from the Director, Urban Development (UD), but no record was available. We are unable to take any step to recover the pending dues from the management of the brewary.”

Letters had been written to the Director in December 2021 as well as in February 2022 also to seek the record.

Edward Dyer had set up a brewery at Kasauli in 1855 and a distillery at Solan. It marked the advent of industrialisation in the region and was the first brewery to be set up in Asia. The company’s name was changed to Mohan Meakin Breweries Ltd on November 1, 1966, and from April 24, 1980, it was known as Mohan Meakin Limited.

Rs 56.82 lakh pending

  • Mohan Meakin’s brewery management has not been paying tax on the plea that since its revenue record is not available with the municipal council, it does not fall under its jurisdiction
  • As much as Rs 56,82,567 tax has been standing against the brewery
  • The Solan MC is trying to secure the record of the nearby areas which were merged with the Solan Nagar Panchayat from 1952 to 1977
  • Mohan Meakin brewery is located in ward number four of Solan and the civic amenities are being provided by the MC

