No rush seen in Shimla markets on Diwali

Shimla, October 23

The high inflation has made this Diwali lacklustre for the shopkeepers in the Shimla district. Markets in Shimla are facing problems in selling crackers as fewer people are visiting the market.

“This time no rush is being seen in the market. Inflation has gone up so much that people are hesitant to spend extra. Bursting green crackers are allowed here. Diwali is a huge festival for Hindus. Not many sales are taking place during the festival,” said a shopkeeper at Sanjauli. Some shopkeepers said that the market is set up out of the city. This could be one of the reasons for the drop in sales.

Other shopkeepers said this time there is no rush. Earlier, customers used to come. The shops were never vacant. But now no stall has customers. People think we are selling it at high prices,” said Raj Kumar, a shopkeeper.

“This time, we can’t see the gathering of people like we used to see earlier. I have bought fewer crackers. If the situation continues, then I think we won’t buy the crackers which we are buying this year. ,” said Harijan Sharma, another shopkeeper.

