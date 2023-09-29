No shortage of LPG in Himachal, says IOC

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 28

Moham Amin, state head, LPG, Indian Oil Corporation, today claimed that there was no shortage of LPG in Himachal Pradesh. He said earlier there was some transportation problem of LPG but now the situation was normal.

Speaking to reporters here today, Amin said in Una plant which was supplying LPG to the state, there was some unrest among the transporters. This caused shortage of LPG in the lower areas of Himachal Pradesh.

To meet the situation, the Indian Oil Corporation had made arrangements to supply LPG to Kangra, Una, Chamba, Mandi, Kullu and Hamirpur from Jalandhar and Nabha plants. If needed, additional supply of LPG would be arranged for the state. He said the situation at present was normal and there was no backlog in the IOC dealerships all over the state.

