'No special road tax on trucks from outside'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 21

In order to facilitate farmers and orchardists, the state government has decided to exempt special road tax on the trucks registered in other states, entering Himachal Pradesh for the purpose of transportation of apples and potatoes.

Stating this here today, Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said the trucks, not covered under the National Permit, will benefit from the exemption. The exemption will remain in force from July 20 to October 31, the period for which apple season lasts.

“The decision highlights the government’s commitment to uplift the farmers and orchardists. The exemption will ensure that there are adequate transportation facilities available during the busy season. The eventual benefits of the exemption will result in low transportation cost and increased income for the producers,” stated Agnihotri.

He said the state government was committed to the welfare of the society, especially at a time when people are suffering from widespread destruction due to rains.

