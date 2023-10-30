No staff, four oxygen plants lie in disuse

Solan, October 29
Four pressure swing adsorption (PSA) liquid oxygen plants commissioned at Solan, Arki, Parwanoo and Nalagarh have been rendered dysfunctional owing to the lack of staff and annual maintenance.
“These plants were commissioned under the PM CARES Fund during the Covid pandemic. The outsourced staff, which was trained to handle these plants, have been laid off and their annual maintenance has not been done,” said BJP spokesperson Shailender Gupta.
He alleged that the hospital staff was purchasing the required oxygen from outside. “If left unused for some more time, these plants will reduce to junk, leading to wastage of a huge among money invested in them.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Civil order breaking down, says UN as 4 Gaza aid warehouses looted; toll 8K
People in enclave ‘scared & desperate’ | Israel removes comm...
'Human error': 8 killed, 40 hurt in Andhra Pradesh train collision
Vizag-Rayagada Spl jumps signal, hits Palasa Passenger
2 dead, 45 hurt in blasts at prayer meet in Kerala
48-year-old claims responsibility, surrenders
World Cup: India crush champs England by 100 runs
Rohit Sharma's team's unbeaten streak on | Virtually in semi...