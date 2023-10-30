No staff, four oxygen plants lie in disuse

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 29

Four pressure swing adsorption (PSA) liquid oxygen plants commissioned at Solan, Arki, Parwanoo and Nalagarh have been rendered dysfunctional owing to the lack of staff and annual maintenance.

“These plants were commissioned under the PM CARES Fund during the Covid pandemic. The outsourced staff, which was trained to handle these plants, have been laid off and their annual maintenance has not been done,” said BJP spokesperson Shailender Gupta.

He alleged that the hospital staff was purchasing the required oxygen from outside. “If left unused for some more time, these plants will reduce to junk, leading to wastage of a huge among money invested in them.”

#Nalagarh #Parwanoo #PM CARES Fund #Solan