No sterilisation drive, Palampur’s stray dog population on the rise

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 31

Tourists from all over the country flock to Palampur this time of the year to take in the picturesque scenery of this hill town. Expecting to be greeted by pleasant weather and rich cultural history, visitors nowadays are being greeted by packs of stray dogs!

The stray dog menace has increased manifold in the past few years in Palampur. Most roads, parks and other public places have become home to these canines.

Schoolchildren and the elderly are soft targets for the stray dogs. In the late hours, packs of stray dogs can be seen in the Nehru Chowk, Ghuggar, old bus stand, Khilroo and Yamani Hotel areas of the town, making something as simple as taking a stroll an ordeal for area residents.

Residents of the town are deeply concerned over the rising population of dogs and feel that the municipal body has failed to solve the problem.

No sterilisation drive has been conducted by the municipal corporation so far, despite the MC having appointed a veterinary doctor in 2023, causing the number of stray dogs in the town to increase by the day.

State authorities have failed to respond to the orders of the High Court and the Supreme Court in this regard, and residents of the town continue to suffer.

The High Court had directed the state government to keep the state free of stray dogs. The orders of the court are yet to be implemented in letter and spirit.

In Kangra district alone, there are 20,000 stray dogs.

Local social activist K B Ralhan suggests that the state government should start a massive campaign for the sterilisation of stray dogs not only in Palampur, but all over Kangra district.

“Only then can the rising population of stray dogs be checked,” Ralhan adds.

The shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in state hospitals has made matters worse. Many times, those bitten by stray dogs have to move from pillar to post to get vaccines. In Palampur alone, six people have died due to dog bites in the last three years. In the state, 42 persons, on an average, fall victim to the stray dog menace daily.

It is pertinent to note that in a single year, over 200 persons were bit by stray dogs in various parts of Kangra district. Most of them were children. Palampur Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said the matter had already been brought to his notice and necessary steps would be taken soon to solve the problem.

Vaccine shortage makes matters worse

The High Court had directed the state government to keep the state free of stray dogs. The orders of the court are yet to be implemented in letter and spirit

The shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in state hospitals has made matters worse. Many times, those bitten by stray dogs have to move from pillar to post to get vaccines

In Palampur alone, six people have died due to dog bites in last three years

In the state, 42 persons, on an average, fall victim to the menace daily

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kangra #Palampur