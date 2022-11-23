No takers for 6% GST rebate on apple cartons

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 22

Not even a single apple grower has applied for 6% GST rebate on cartons even though close to four crore cartons have been sold this season. Following a huge protest by apple growers against the increase in GST on cartons from 12% to 18% a few months back, the government had decided to bear the 6% increase by reimbursing the amount to the growers.

“Growers buy cartons from their neighbourhood dealers and a majority of them don’t give bills,” said the growers requesting anonymity.

“We have not received even a single application for the reimbursement of GST from the apple growers so far,” said Director Horticulture Sudesh Mokhta. As per the government’s decision, all apple growers were to receive 6% GST subsidy on cartons and trays bought after April 1. To avail the rebate, the growers needed to fill an application form and submit it along with GST bill, sale proof, etc, at the nearby horticulture office.

Despite the enhanced GST triggering the largest apple agitation since 1990 earlier this year, the growers have, surprisingly, shown zero interest in claiming the GST rebate. And, they blame the government for it.

“We knew a few growers would bother to claim the rebate due to the cumbersome procedure. That’s why we had asked the government to reimburse the amount to carton and tray suppliers on the basis of e-way GST bill instead of making lakhs of growers run from pillar to post to claim the amount,” said Sanyukt Kisan Manch co-convener Sanjay Chauhan. “The government did not listen to us, making it clear that it was not serious about reimbursing the amount,” said Chauhan.

Apart from the cumbersome procedure, the alleged reluctance of dealers to give bills for the cartons and trays is another reason why growers are not claiming the rebate.

Incidentally, the Direct Benefit Transfer scheme on pesticides subsidy, too, had met the same fate as few growers applied for the subsidy owing to cumbersome paperwork.