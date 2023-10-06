 No teacher in college for year, only 7 of 70 clear exam : The Tribune India

  Himachal
Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, October 5

Just seven students of the 70 have passed their BA first-year examination at Government College, Kupvi, in Shimla district. The poor 10 per cent result isn’t surprising as the college operated without a single teacher last year, leaving all 70 students to fend for themselves. “The result isn’t good. Just seven students have passed while nine others have got compartment. Over 50 students have failed,” said Dev Raj, a history professor at the college.

Poor show at Shimla institute

  • Ex-CM Jai Ram Thakur had announced opening of the college at Kupvi in Shimla in Nov 2021
  • The first batch was admitted in July last year; no teacher was appointed throughout the session

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had announced the opening of the college in this far-flung subdivision in November 2021, and the first batch was admitted in July last year. Unfortunately, no teacher was appointed throughout the session, except for two private teachers for a brief period by the Parent-Teacher Association. “Students can’t be blamed for the poor result. A precious year of so many students has been ruined because the authorities could not appoint even a single regular teacher throughout the year. Who will be held responsible for ruining our one year?” said one of the students who failed in the examination. “Several students have dropped out of the college because of the bitter experience last year,” he said.

Precious year lost to Govt apathy

A precious year of so many students has been ruined because the authorities could not appoint even a single regular teacher throughout the year. A student

The enrolment numbers in the college support his assertion. While there were 70 students in the first batch of the college last year, the combined strength of BA first year and BA second year has dwindled to just 63 this year. The strength in BA second year could go down further after the disastrous result.

In a positive development, three regular teachers have joined the college this year. “We have professors of Hindi, political science and history at the college this year against the sanctioned strength of eight,” said Harbans Lal Sharma, Principal, Government College, Nerwa. He holds the additional charge of Principal, Government College, Kupvi.

Even as students are happy over the appointment of three regular teachers, they feel other teachers should also be appointed at the earliest, especially an English teacher. “Most of the students have failed in English, so an English teacher must be appointed at the earliest,” said a student.

Meanwhile, the site for the construction of the college building has also not been finalised yet. Currently, the college is running from a private building. “We have identified two sites. We will shortly finalise the site,” said the Principal.

#Shimla

