No tickets to passengers in private buses

The conductors in private buses do not give tickets to passengers. A bus was recently stopped by police personnel near Khalini and the passengers were asked if they had been given tickets. When the passengers replied in the negative, the conductor was called out by the policemen, apparently for imposing a penalty on him. If the erring private bus operators are being issued challans, why are the passengers not being given the tickets? —Rajinder, Shimla

Unsafe trees must be removed before monsoon

the exercise to remove dangerous and unsafe trees must be started by the authorities concerned way before the arrival of the monsoons. These trees not only pose a risk to the lives of the residents and commuters during the rainy season, but also to their properties. —Sakshi Negi, Shimla

Illegal dumping at water sources rampant

despite the authorities concerned being aware of the illegal dumping of waste, no step has been taken to stop it. Illegal dumping is rampant in the catchment areas of water sources, but no timely action has been initiated against those involved in it. With the monsoon season upon us, it is the city residents who are being inconvenienced. —Teesha Thakur, Shimla

