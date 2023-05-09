'No-to-drugs' football meet concludes in Una

Una, May 8
A two-day football tournament organised by the Una district police on the theme ‘Say no to drugs’ concluded at the Police Lines in Lalsingi village here today. A total of eight teams from across the district participated.
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri appreciated the efforts of the district police in creating awareness against drug abuse.
He said after coming to power, the Congress government had pledged to root out the drug menace. He said since the district shared a long border with Punjab, police officers of both the states had been directed to chalk out collective strategies to check drug peddling. The police would be under no political pressure to free any offender, who had been arrested, he added.
Meanwhile, the final match was won by Football Club, Una, which defeated Football Club, Saloh, by one goal to nil. On behalf of the organisers, the Deputy CM gave away a cash award of Rs 9,100 to the winning team and Rs 7,100 to the runners-up, besides trophies.
SP Arijit Sen said a multi-discipline stadium would be constructed so that youth could play here.
