No trace of driver buried under debris for 2 days

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 28

The missing operator of an earth excavation machine, who was buried under debris on Monday night at Plashla village in Giripul of Rajgarh, Sirmaur district, has not been traced even after two days. He was clearing a link road.

Though a rescue operation in on, a team of the State Disaster Response Force has failed to locate him.

“A team of the National Disaster Response Force from Pinjore and another from Nurpur were also requisitioned for the rescue operation. The victim has been identified as Ankit, a resident of Kita village in Nohradhar tehsil,” said SDM, Rajgarh, Yadvinder Pal.

His helper, working about 100-m away, was safe.

Since mobile phone of the operator was found in the cabin of the earth excavation machine, it was being assumed that he might have jumped out of the vehicle when debris started falling, but was buried under it.

DC RK Gautam said some persons had hired the earth excavation machine to clear the debris, which had blocked the road. During the clearing operation, more debris started falling from the hill above.

With more than 48 hours having elapsed, there were grim chances of the operator being found alive.