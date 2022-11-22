No trace of missing Shimla trekker

Our Correspondent

KULLU, NOVEMBER 21

The team of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS) was unable to trace the missing trekker Ashutosh of Chopal tehsil of Shimla who was hit by an avalanche at 17,490 feet high Friendship Peak near Manali on Saturday.

The rescue team was rushed in the wee hours yesterday and today to carry out a recce from one side in the avalanche-hit area.

His companions Sachin from Chopal and Sahil from Manali informed the Manali police about the incident on Saturday night. As soon as the information about the incident was received, the joint rescue team of Administration and Adventure Tour Operator Association (ATOA) Kullu-Manali, was sent to the spot but the members returned empty-handed on Sunday.

Manali SDM Surender Thakur said that two more teams had been sent. Its members will carry out search and rescue operation tomorrow from the other side of the slide-hit area. He said that an aerial survey of the region was also done but there was no trace of the missing trekker. As time passes, the climber’s chances of survival are diminishing as the area witnesses sub-zero temperatures.

ATOA general secretary Praveen Sood said the place where the avalanche occurred is very dangerous. It is not yet known whether the climber is buried in the avalanche or has rolled off the ridge. He said that the team would have to camp there and stay there for one night so that the search could be carried on.

ABVIMAS director Avinash Negi said another team equipped with a drone would be sent tomorrow. He said all efforts were being made to trace the trekker.

