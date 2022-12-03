No trace of Shimla trekker, rescue operation called off

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 2

Rescue teams today called off the search operation at 17,490-feet Friendship Peak to trace Shimla trekker Ashutosh, who went missing after being hit by an avalanche on November 19 while trekking along with two friends.

Ashutosh, a resident of Adhshala village in Shimla, is a cousin of Chopal MLA Balbir Singh Verma’s wife.

The district administration had initially sent teams of the ABVIMAS and the Adventure Tour Operator Association Kullu-Manali to rescue Ashutosh. It also got an aerial recce done with the help of drones. The joint rescue team had set up a base camp at Ladyleg at an altitude of about 15,000 feet, braving freezing temperatures.

ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi also took the help of the Tiranga Mountain Rescue Team from the Siachen glacier, which launched a search operation on November 24. The helmet, ice-axe and a torch of the trekker were found. However, even Recco Avalanche Rescue Device could not trace the trekker. Army and ITBP teams also took charge of the rescue operation on November 27.

He said that the operation was difficult because of hidden crevasses in the glacier and it was risky to continue it.

Manali SDM Surender Thakur said in view of weather conditions, the administration decided all members of the rescue teams would return to Manali today.