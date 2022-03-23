Is a civic issue bothering you?

No warning sign

THE Irrigation and Public Health Department has dug a sewerage duct on the National Highway at Hira Nagar Chowk in Hamirpur, which has blocked the road. The department has not even placed any warning signboard on the busy road. The department should either place warning signs on the spot or complete the work as soon as possible to avert accidents. — Rakesh Sharma, Hira Nagar

Threat of stray animals

cattle, dogs and monkeys are giving a tough time to people in Summerhill ward of Shimla. People have to be extremely cautious to ensure they don't end up having a bad encounter with these animals. The MC should take some prompt measures to provide relief to people. — Mahesh, Shimla