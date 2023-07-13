No water supply for 3 days

The Kuftadhar area that comes under the Shimla Municipal Corporation has not received water for the last three to four days. It is getting difficult for people to perform household chores. The Municipal Corporation should supply water to the residents of the area as soon as possible. Rishika, Kuftadhar, Shimla

Inclement weather threatens houses at Theog

The houses located on hills along the national highway at Theog, where a Bailey bridge was constructed recently, have been threatened due to the inclement weather conditions. The fear of untoward incidents has increased among residents after trees on the hill slope started falling. The authorities should take steps to prevent damage to these houses and ensure safety of the residents. —Samresh, Theog

Erratic water supply irks residents

Erratic water supply to Panchrukhi area near Andretta road in Kangra district has become a cause for concern for the residents. The authorities are well aware of the problem, but they have not taken any steps to mitigate it. They should ensure regular supply of water in the area. —Satish, Panchrukhi

