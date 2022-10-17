Nod for high-end radiotherapy equipment at Shimla's IGMC

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 16

The state-of-the-art radiotherapy equipment, Linear Accelerator and CT Simulator is likely to reach Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital’s Cancer Centre in the next couple of months.

“The government has approved the tender and the department has initiated the process to place the order. It will be done by the end of this month and the equipment should be here in a couple of months,” said Rajnish Pathania, Director, Medical Education.

The doctors at the Cancer Hospital say the availability of these machines will give a huge boost to cancer treatment at the hospital. “Once these machines are installed, we will be able to offer a comprehensive treatment to our patients. They will not need to go to bigger cities for expensive treatment,” said Dr Manish Gupta, HoD, Department of Radiotherapy.

The radiotherapy treatment, using these machines, in private hospitals cost anywhere between Rs 2 and 2.5 lakh and several patients are unable to afford it. Such patients will get a new lease of life with the installation of these machines at the cancer hospital.

On the diagnostic front, the hospital lacks the facility of positron emission tomography (PET) scan facility. “There’s no PET facility in the entire state. Around 10-15 patients are advised PET scan on a daily basis, and they all have to go to Chandigarh. Many patients are reluctant to go outside the state for PET scan, which results in their disease getting worse,” said a doctor.

Incidentally, the land for setting up the PET scan facility has been identified, and the FCA approval for the same is also in the final stages. “One has to wait for 3-4 four months for PET scan at the PGI and the cost of the test in private facilities is very expensive. The facility at the hospital will prove to be a boon for the patients,” said a cancer patient who had come to attend the function organised by the hospital to felicitate cancer survivors. In this function, the cancer survivors shared their experience to encourage and inspire those fighting the disease at the moment.

