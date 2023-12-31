Nod to 15 projects for Spiti under Vibrant Villages Programme

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 30

The Central Government has approved 14 projects under the Vibrant Villages Programme for Spiti subdivision of Lahaul and Spiti district.

Rs 3.87-cr Works approved Construction of cafeteria, toilet, cupboard stone, 10 streetlights near the post office in Hikkim Rs 60L

10 streetlights near the post office in Hikkim Rs 60L Cubicle glass house construction work along Chicham bridge Rs 30L

Construction of Meditation Centre-cum-Tourist Information Centre in Kibber Rs 30L

Construction of three pavilions in Hikkim Rs 25L

Community hall and CGI roofing work in Hal village Rs 12L

Construction of community building in Kaurik Rs 45L

Construction of community building in Kaza Rs 20L

Construction of main gate in traditional style in Hal village Rs 10L

Beautification of pond in Kaza Rs 20L

Repair of the Kibber to Chicham road Rs 5L

Construction work of multipurpose building in Kyamo village Rs 35L

Community building construction work in Gechang Lidang Rs 35L

Construction of community hall in Hikkim Rs 15L

Construction work of community hall in Shego Rs 45L

An amount of Rs 3.87 crore is expected to be spent on these projects.

The Union Government had started this programme to provide basic infrastructure, promote culture and check migration of people from villages situated close to the northern border.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kaza, Rahul Jain confirmed that the Union Home Ministry had approved 14 projects for Spiti subdivision a few days ago. He said the Spiti administration had initiated several projects for 20 villages under it, out of which, currently, 14 projects had been approved in the first phase.

The Spiti administration will complete all requisite processes of the said projects as soon as possible.

“Instructions have been given to the departments concerned to complete the formalities. Special attention will be paid to the completion of works within the stipulated time frame,” said the Additional Deputy Commissioner.

Ravi Thakur, MLA, Lahaul and Spiti, expressed his gratitude to the Union Government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said this programme would strengthen the economy of the people in the region and check their migration from these villages. Under this programme, 20 villages have been selected for the provision of better facilities to border areas in Spiti.

