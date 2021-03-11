Nod to Draft Shimla Development Plan

Cabinet raises honorarium of PRI representatives, stipend of ayurvedic college PG students

Nod to Draft Shimla Development Plan

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur chairs the Cabinet meeting in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Shimla, April 27

The Cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today approved the Draft Shimla Development Plan (SDP), which would replace the 1979 Interim Development Plan.

The Cabinet approved the draft plan prepared by the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department, which had made some changes in it based on 98 suggestions and objections received. The changes were made after holding consultations with individuals as well as organisations. It also approved a proposal to amend the Development Plan for Solan planning area.

The Cabinet gave nod to providing the state government guarantee to enable the Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to raise a Rs 110 crore loan from banks at competitive interest rates for paying pending liabilities of death-cum-retirement gratuity and leave encashment to retired employees.

The Cabinet also approved the promulgation of the Himachal Pradesh Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowances of Certain Categories Ordinance, 2022 so that all legislators, including the Chief Minister and ministers, pay income tax on their own.

The Cabinet enhanced the honorarium of the elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions (PRIs). The honorarium of the Chairman of a Zila Parishad has been raised to Rs 15,000 per month from Rs 12,500, of Vice-Chairman to Rs 10,000 up from Rs 8,000, Member of the Zila Parishad to Rs 6,000 from Rs 5,000, Chairman of a Panchayat Samiti to Rs 9,000 from Rs 7,000, Vice-Chairman of a Panchayat Samiti to Rs 6,500 from Rs 5,000 and Member of a Panchayat Samiti to Rs 5,500 from Rs 4,500.

Similarly, the honorarium of a gram panchayat pradhan has been raised to Rs 5,500 from Rs 4,500, gram panchayat up-pradhan to Rs 3,500 from Rs 3,000 and of a member gram panchayat to Rs 600 from Rs 500.

The Cabinet decided to relax the condition of possession of at least five kanals of agricultural land for registering tractors purchased for agricultural purposes under the Custom Hiring Centre Scheme of the centrally-sponsored Sub Mission on Agriculture Mechanisation.

It decided to provide essentiality and feasibility certificate/ NOC for increasing B.Sc (paramedical technology seats (three-year degree course) from 26 to 54 in Dr Rajendra Prasad Medical College at Tanda in Kangra.

The Cabinet gave nod to increasing the monthly stipend of the postgraduate students of Rajiv Gandhi Government Ayurvedic Postgraduate College at Paprola by Rs 8,000 per month from this month.

Now, ministers, MLAs to pay income tax

  • The Cabinet okayed promulgation of the HP Payment of Income Tax on Salaries and Allowances of Certain Categories Ordinance, 2022 so that all MLAs, including the Chief Minister and ministers, pay income tax themselves.
  • Honorarium of Zila Parishad Chairman raised to Rs 15,000 from Rs 12,500, of Vice-Chairman to Rs 10,000 from Rs 8,000, Panchayat Samiti Chairman to Rs 9,000 from Rs 7,000.

