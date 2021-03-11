Nod to MTech Computer Science integrated course at Himachal Pradesh University

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 30

The Executive Council of Himachal Pradesh University which met under the chairmanship of Officiating Vice Chancellor Prof S P Bansal today approved computer science engineering five year B Tech and M Tech integrated program in the University Institute of Technology.

The implementation of National Education Policy-2020 will be the main objective of the university, said the Vice Chancellor and apprised the members that 60/40 marks have been fixed for theory and practical for which separate baskets will be prepared.

He informed that the university has given approval for registration of Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) through National Academic Depository (NAD) portal for implementation of National Education Policy-2020.

The EC approved to provide opportunities for special examination to the students participating in the competitions of Khelo India Games and also decided to appoint former Director Forensic Science Dr Arun Sharma in the Department of Forensic Science.

The Executive Council has constituted a committee to examine the transfer of teachers. It will review the recent transfers and submit its report before the next Executive Council meeting, after which the Executive Council will take a decision in this regard.

To strengthen the online evaluation, the EC constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor with Dean Studies, Registrar Examination, Controller and Finance Officer as its members to review the shortcomings of online examination and evaluation.